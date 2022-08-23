AmaZulu's Mhango rubbing salt into Orlando Pirates' wounds

The Malawi captain has scored in Usuthu's last three games to help them claim nine points, seemingly having settled down well in Durban

AmaZulu striker Gabadinho Mhango has already netted three goals this season - the same number Orlando Pirates have collectively scored in the new campaign.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are third on the table with two wins, two draws and one defeat from five matches. However, the Sea Robbers have only managed to score three times and have been misfiring in front of goal.

This has been a problem which has plagued them for several years now - the inability to turn dominance and chances into goals, and so far, new arrival Bienevu Eva Nga has not fully convinced that he is the answer.

Pirates' other new signing up front, Evidence Makgopa, is yet to play due to being injured.

Mhango, meanwhile, has been showing Bucs what they have been missing when he scored a delightful lob in last weekend's 3-2 win over Swallows FC, a result which has left the Durban side top of the table.

There was little question of Mhango's quality, especially when he netted 16 league goals in his first season with Pirates.



But somehow things turned sour - the club previously alleged ill-discipline, and Mhango became a shadow of himself in his final two seasons with Pirates, barely playing last season at all.

That he has started so well with Usuthu begs the question as to whether through man-management, perhaps Pirates could have got more out of the Malawian - who could potentially still have been at the Soweto club today, firing in goals.

Instead, new coach Jose Riveiro has been left bemoaning his team’s lack of finishing prowess in front of goal.

Mhango’s success so far at AmaZulu comes a couple of seasons after another two Pirates forwards, Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga, also struck a rich vein of scoring form after swapping Bucs for Usuthu.

Another two Pirates goal poachers, Tshegofatso Mabasa and youngster Boitumelo Radiopane, have been loaned out to Sekhukhune United and Cape Town Spurs, respectively.

Zakhele Lepasa, who came off the bench last weekend in the 0-0 stalemate with SuperSport United, seemingly has bags of potential, but has struggled with injuries at Pirates. Although even with that taken into account, he’s not been given a lot of opportunities.

In summary, Pirates’ indecision and chopping and changing of forwards is not helping their cause and could continue to give Riveiro headaches for a while, unless the likes of Eva Nga and Lepasa can find their scoring boots and Makgopa returns from injury to get amongst the goals.

Next up for the misfiring Buccaneers is Marumo Gallants – at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday - in the league, and then on Saturday, Pirates play Royal AM in the MTN8 quarter-finals.