AmaZulu’s Memela admits players contributed to McCarthy’s sacking

AmaZulu midfielder Luvuyo Memela had taken responsibility for the departure of Benni McCarthy, saying he believes the players failed the coach.

McCarthy's tenure as AmaZulu coach ended in March after 15 months on the job.

He was fired despite Usuthu being well within reach for a top-three finish and a chance to play Caf Confederation Cup football next season.

But Memela feels the players could have done better but failed the ex-FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers player.

“It’s not nice to see someone lose his job especially knowing we also played a part as we didn’t win games, and we had a lot of draws,” said Memela as per Sun Sport.

“Yes, I’m hurt that he is gone but at the end of the day, it’s football. Coaches come and go and so is the same with players. It’s the name of the game. It’s part of football. Sometimes things don’t happen the way you want them to.

“At the end of the day when results are not coming this happens, a coach loses his job. We as players are hired to play football. What happens, we just have to swallow it and move on and continue with the new coach and respect him as we did with the previous coach.”

McCarthy lasted 60 games in his AmaZulu job, winning 23, drawing 22 and losing 15 across all competitions.

After nearly delivering them the Premier Soccer League title last season and guiding them to their maiden Caf Champions League group stage campaign, McCarthy was still fired.

While returning to the Champions League appeared a difficult target to attain, AmaZulu were still in contention to book a Confederation Cup spot for next season.

Article continues below

Brandon Truter replaced the former Bafana Bafana star and it is yet to be seen if he will be able to steer the KwaZulu-Natal outfit to Africa next season.

Truter has done commendably well so far, winning the two league games he has been in charge of.