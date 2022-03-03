AmaZulu's McCarthy hits out at officials after Stellenbosch draw

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy has hit out at the match officials following a 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday.

Claiming 'it is hard to play against 14 players', the former Bafana Bafana striker questioned the decisions made by the centre referee Thando Ndzandzeka and his assistants, Kgara Mokoena and Thamaga Sebati.

"I do not know what we ever did as a club to the officiating, but I think it is just mind-blowing that this season everything is never in our favour and it becomes like we are a constant target week in and week out," McCarthy told the media after the match.

"I think for me that was a clear foul because he [Juan Ortiz] was impeded from cocking the header and the referee allowed play on and, from the play on, they scored a goal.

"Two minutes prior to that, Stellenbosch got a lesser offence, they got a free-kick but when it goes the other way, he [Ndzandzeka] allowed play to go on, and then they scored the second goal.

"We just feel like we are getting turned out every single week with officiating and decisions not going our way.

"We start to ask questions if it's us against 14 players, you know. It was tough, but we managed to get one back and we picked up a point, especially when you have not been at your best."

Meanwhile, McCarthy added that Stellenbosch took advantage of the fact that they were tired following their participation in the Caf Champions League against ES Setif.

"What do you expect after three days of playing in the Champions League and then you have to go again when the opposition has had a 10-day nice break," he continued.

"It was always going to be difficult for us. It will always be difficult when you have to go and compete in the Champions League, and it is something we are not accustomed to, so we are adjusting to dealing with the situation.

"It was not the easiest of starts because you could see we looked like a team that had just had a match, three days ago or something, because we started slow. Stellenbosch came at us and made us become a little bit sloppy.

Article continues below

"I just think we took way too long to get into the game to compete, and by the time we got into the game, we made a mistake and they went up 1-0. It was not an ideal start, but we started opening up and moving the ball the way we wanted to, and we also started getting high up on the pitch.

"The boys gave their effort as they tried everything, but they could not compete with fatigue. When fatigue kicks in, it becomes really difficult to control everything. Stellenbosch put a lot of pressure on us and did not give us time to get into the game because they knew a few days ago we were in the toughest battle.

"They used it to their advantage, and they knew we were fatigued, and that is exactly what happened."