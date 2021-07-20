'AmaZulu knew Kaizer Chiefs were no match for Al Ahly' - Zungu

Usuthu finished second in the concluded 2020/21 PSL season behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns

AmaZulu FC President Sandile Zungu has revealed they were confident Kaizer Chiefs were never going to beat Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final.

Usuthu had finished second in the PSL and were expected to play in the Champions League next season alongside league champions Mamelodi Sundowns. However, an Amakhosi win would have meant AmaZulu drop down to the Caf Confederation Cup.

AmaZulu hoped the Red Devils would win, and they were never disappointed. After a goalless first half, the Egyptians came back stronger in the second half.

Goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha, and Amr El Solia inspired them to a well-deserved 3-0 win over their 10-man South African opponents.

Did AmaZulu underestimate Chiefs?

"Look, to be honest, we always knew that Kaizer Chiefs were no match for Al Ahly," Zungu told KickOff.

"We are not underestimating Chiefs at all but we always knew that this season they were just no match, and who can undermine Pitso Mosimane? He is a proven winner, and we knew he is not going to be beaten by Kaizer Chiefs.

"We saw it as a battle between Pitso Mosimane and Kaizer Chiefs. That's why, from our planning point of view, we were planning for the Caf Champions League. We were not planning for the Confederation Cup."

What is AmaZulu's target in the Caf Champions League?

The administrator has now set his sights on helping the team qualify for the group stage in their debut season.

"We knew we had already qualified for the Caf Champions League and even in the unlikely situation that we would not have played in the Champions League, we would have still played in the Confederation Cup," Zungu continued.

"We take that commitment very seriously. We take that challenge very seriously. [The Champions League] is completely new to us and we are not going to approach it with any level of arrogance. For us to make it through the qualifying stages to the group stages is our target."