AmaZulu keeper Mothwa sounds warning for Bafana Bafana stoppers Williams and Khune

South Africa face the Black Stars at FNB Stadium on Thursday evening and wrap up their Group C qualifying campaign away to Sudan on Sunday evening

AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa wants to ensure that his fellow Bafana Bafana goalkeepers are kept on their toes for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan.

Mothwa's fine form for AmaZulu this season has earned him a place in the Bafana Bafana squad alongside fellow goalkeepers Ronwen Williams and Itumeleng Khune.

Williams is very much the Bafana number one these days, while veteran Khune's role is expected to be more of a senior statesman within the entire squad and the goalkeeping department.

Mothwa though is determined to make the most of his opportunity, and while he says he wants to absorb as much as he can from the experience, he also plans to give head coach Molefi Ntseki something to think about in terms of selecting his future starting XI's.

“I’m personally an open person, when something happens I have to ask, I want people to tell me what’s happening where I am going or what’s happening where I am," the former Chippa United man was quoted as saying by Farpost.



"You know I am not that kind of a person who says 'yeah I have made it', so I’m not going to listen to anyone.

Article continues below

“Honestly the coach (Mothwa's club coach, Benni McCarthy) told me not to change what I have been doing at the team, he advised me to go there, work the way I normally work here, nothing has changed, it’s only the national team," the 30-year-old revealed.

"He told me not to show happiness in the camp but display hard work and I am not there to add numbers but to add quality, so I still want to achieve more in my career."

Mothwa's rise to the top is all the more remarkable considering that he has spent a sizable chunk of his career playing back-up goalkeeper. Now in his sixth season in South Africa’s top-flight, he has only played 37 league matches. He played an additional 26 league matches in the second-tier for Baroka at the start of his career.