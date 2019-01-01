AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha not stressing over Bafana Bafana call-up

The 30-year-old keeper says he will be happy if Baxter calls him ahead of the Afcon finals

AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha says Kaizer Chiefs' Itumeleng Khune’s injury ahead of the 2019 Caf African Cup of Nations (Afcon) doesn’t guarantee him a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The Usuthu shot-stopper has had a good season in the Premier Soccer League and he has been tipped to be included in the squad which will participate in the Afcon finals in .

“He (Khune) wasn’t there when they played the qualifier and I wasn’t called up which made a lot of people think he (Stuart Baxter - Bafana coach) will call me. If I get call then I am happy if not then…” Mbatha told Phakaaathi.

Baxter decided to include Chiefs goal-minder Bruce Bvuma, SuperSport United vice-captain Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet from in the Bafana squad that faced Libya in their final 2019 Afcon qualifier two months ago.

“Coach Cavin (Johnson - coach) had a chat with me and said I should focus on AmaZulu and do well. If the people who select the Bafana squad felt I have done well, they will call me. He told me I shouldn’t feel like I am entitled to getting a call-up because that will stop me from growing,” he added.

“I think I have focused more on the team now, if I do get a call-up I will be happy, if I don’t get it then maybe coach Stuart feels I lack somewhere and I am not what he needs for Bafana,” concluded the Usuthu number one.

Mbatha has played 26 matches in all competitions for AmaZulu thus far this season - conceding 32 goals in the process.

His exploits have kept legendary shot-stopper Moeneeb Josephs on the bench at Usuthu.