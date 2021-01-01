AmaZulu FC win is important, not the performance - Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer

The former Hamburger SV manager was pleased with his defence after the Buccaneers kept a clean sheet against Benni McCathy's side

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer explained why the result was more important than the performance following the Soweto giants' win over AmaZulu FC on Thursday night.

The Buccaneers bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Usuthu courtesy of Frank Mhango's second-half goal in PSL encounter which was played at Orlando Stadium.

The win boosted Pirates' ambitions of qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League as they are now four points behind second-placed AmaZulu and Bucs have a game in hand against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

"Yeah, I said before the game the result is important, not the performance, I have to say the performance was very well," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"In the first half we dominate the game, we lead the game, we have I don't know two chances to score, it's not easy against AmaZulu, they have a good quality in the team.

"They play very well in the front and in the defence, it's not easy to find the solution but we have in the first-half the chance," he continued.

"In the second-half, today it was the set-piece that gave us the win and this is important for us. The result is important for us today, we come close now to the second or third place and this is important for us."

The German tactician pointed out that he did not interfere with who should take the free-kick which was converted by Mhango to hand Pirates the lead following a discussion with Kabelo Dlamini.

"No, what I said is 'give the feeling in the ball, give not too fast, take a target and it may be a goal' but it's luck. But we know when 'Gaba' [Mhango] has the chance he can score this, he makes really well," he added.

"I think in the last ten to 15 minutes it's normal they come with all they can, it's not easy to defend, 'Mpontsi' [goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane] made a good game, it's his first game in a long time, he makes really a good game."

Zinnbauer was pleased with how Mpontshane performed between the sticks and he also praised Innocent Maela, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Man of the Match Ben Motshwari.

"But we shifting good, Ben, he closed the centre, Ntsiki [Nyauza] and Maela also played really good and Mako, Ndlovu makes a lot of work, it's important against this team, they made this victory good today.

"It's normal, it's an important game, it's not easy for us, we come closer to AmaZulu [on the log], we win the game we come closer, it's the emotion, it's fighting for three points, that's the reason today."

Pirates are set to travel to Mbombela Stadium where three points against Galaxy on Sunday will close the gap to second placed AmaZulu.