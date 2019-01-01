AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Usuthu are keen to avoid their third consecutive league defeat against Bucs, who are also eager to return to winning ways

FC will lock horns with in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday.

Usuthu have made a poor start to the 2019/20 season, having recorded two defeats - against and .

As such, coach Cavin Johnson will be under pressure to mastermind a victory over a wounded Pirates side in Durban.

Meanwhile, Pirates are coming off a disappointing defeat to in the MTN8, which was their third successive defeat across all competitions.

The defeat came after Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic surprisingly resigned as Bucs head coach on Friday night.

The Serbian tactician has been replaced by caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena, who will be keen to guide the team to a victory over AmaZulu.

Game AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates Date Tuesday, August 20 Time 19h30 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4.

SA TV channel Online stream SS4 N/A

Squads & Team News

AmaZulu could be without Lehlohonolo Majoro, after the former Pirates striker picked up a knock in the team's defeat to Polokwane City.

Michael Morton has also been ruled out of the match since the central midfielder is still recovering from a pre-season injury.

Johnson is expected to look to experienced marksman Bonginkosi Ntuli in the absence of Majoro.

On the other hand, Pirates have suffered a blow ahead of their clash with Usuthu when midfielder Ben Motshwari was ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Injury-prone defender Mthokozisi Dube will also miss the match as he continues to nurse a long-term injury.

Mokwena could bring in midfield maestro Xola Mlambo to fill the gap left by Motshwari in the middle of the park.

Match Preview

AmaZulu will be desperate to end their five-match winless run in the league, including last season's matches.

They have also failed to win their last two home matches in the competition, having drawn with Black before losing to Wits.

Meanwhile, Pirates saw their 11-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end when they lost to SuperSport away last week.

Their last two away matches were a draw against and a defeat to SuperSport.

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Pirates and AmaZulu have clashed 57 times in league matches.

Bucs have dominated this fixture recording 25 wins compared to 10 for Usuthu and 22 games have been drawn.

Last season, Pirates collected four points from AmaZulu as the two teams drew 1-1 in Durban in the first encounter.

The second clash ended in a 4-1 victory in favour of the Buccaneers in Soweto.