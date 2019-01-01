AmaZulu FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are hoping to avoid an upset when they host Usuthu at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane

are set to play host to FC in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 clash on Sunday.

The Tshwane giants are heading into this clash as clear favourites to advance to the next round having won their last three games across all competitions.

Coach Pitso Mosimane is aware that this competition is their last chance of winning a cup this year having been eliminated in the 2019 MTN8 semi-finals.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu are oozing with confidence in their camp after securing their maiden win of the season when they defeated 2-1 earlier this month.

Coach Jozef Vukusic will be keen to ensure his side stun the reigning champions in order to build some momentum with the team, having had a poor start to the season.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu FC Date Sunday, October 20 Time 15:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squad & Team News

Sundowns will be without midfielder Oupa Manyisa, who is set to undergo surgery on his right Achilles tendon, while attacker Ali Jose Meza is doubtful due to an ankle injury.

However, Mosimane is blessed with depth and quality in his squad with the likes of Thapelo Morena, Mosa Lebusa and Themba Zwane expected to return to the starting line-up after missing the recent Shell Helix Ultra Cup since they were on national duty.

Attacking midfielder Zwane will be looking to maintain his great form, having netted in each of his last three matches for both club and country, including Bafana Bafana's 2-1 win over Mali last weekend.

On the other hand, AmaZulu will be without Sibusiso Mabiliso, with the young promising left-back out nursing a long-term injury.

Vukusic is set to unleash newly-signed defender Mario Booysen, who will be facing his former side after signing a two-year deal with the 1992 Coca Cola Cup (Now known as Telkom Knockout Cup) winners.



All eyes will be on former Sundowns striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, with the in-form player having netted four goals in his last five league matches, including two against Cape Town City.

Match Preview

Sundowns, who are three-time Telkom Knockout Cup winners, have won three of their last five home matches across all competitions scoring a whopping 18 goals in the process.



However, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three home matches including the 2-0 defeat to their rivals SuperSport United in the 2019 MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu have been bad travellers as they are winless in their last 10 away matches, which were all league games.

Their poor form on the road has seen them concede in each of their last 10 matches which is a cause for concern for Vukusic and his technical team.

In head-to-head stats, Sundowns and AmaZulu have clashed 62 times across all competitions since 1985.

Article continues below

Sundowns have won 40 matches compared to AmaZulu's eight victories, while 12 games ending in draws.

However, Usuthu are undefeated in their last two matches against the Brazilians having collected four points from Mosimane's side last season in the league.