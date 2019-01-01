AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Amakhosi are targeting nothing but a victory against a struggling Usuthu side which is desperate for a win in this Heritage Day clash

FC will welcome in a match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Usuthu are desperate to secure their first league win of the season having drawn 1-1 with Lamontville in their previous match.

The Durban-based club has since parted ways with Cavin Johnson and replaced the local tactician with Serbian coach Jozef Vukusic.

Meanwhile, Chiefs suffered their first setback of the season when they were stunned 1-0 by in their last encounter.

The Soweto giants will be keen to return to winning ways and get their title challenge back on track after succumbing to their maiden league defeat.

Game

AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs

Date Tuesday, September 24 Time 3:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv Now app

Now DStv website SS4

Squads & Team News

Defender Sibusiso Mabiliso and striker Lehlohonolo Majoro could both miss AmaZulu's clash with Chiefs as they are nursing injuries.

Vukusic is most likely to pin the team's hopes of winning their first game on in-form centre forward Bonginkosi Ntuli.

The former striker has scored in each of his last two league matches which were against and Arrows.





Chiefs are expected to be without defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who are both nursing injuries.

Amakhosi's German coach Ernst Middendorp will once again look to the in-form duo of Erick Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama.

The two players have scored two league goals each this season and they will be hoping to play an important role in helping Amakhosi secure a vital away win.

Match Preview

AmaZulu's poor start to the current campaign sees them placed 16th on the league standings with two points from five matches.

A victory over Chiefs will see Usuthu climb out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.



However, they will have to improve their home form having recorded one defeat and two draws, including the 0-0 stalemate with last month.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are amongst the early pacesetters as they are placed fourth on the league standings with 10 points from five games.

The Glamour Boys will be keen to topple Polokwane City at the top of the standings with a victory over AmaZulu.

They will be banking on their good form on the road having registered two successive away victories against Highlands Park and .

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since 1985, AmaZulu and Chiefs have clashed in 56 league matches.

Chiefs have dominated this fixture recording 35 wins compared to seven for AmaZulu, while 14 matches have been drawn.

Amakhosi completed a league double over Usuthu last season, winning 2-0 in Soweto, before securing a 3-2 victory in the return match in Durban.