AmaZulu FC striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya backed to win the PSL Golden Boot – ‘He is reminding us of the good old days’

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has taken the Betway Premiership by storm, producing a level of clinical finishing that has rarely been seen in the South African top flight in recent years.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular breakout campaign at AmaZulu and is quickly establishing himself as one of the most dangerous marksmen in the league.

The sharp-shooter’s form has not gone unnoticed by those who previously wore the famous green jersey.

Former AmaZulu striker Dumisani Ngwenya has been particularly impressed by the youngster’s rise, noting that his style of play evokes memories of a more prolific era in South African football.

"Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya is reminding us of the good old days. He is inspiring young players, and this is his time. He is doing well,” he told KickOff.

“If he continues scoring, it is good for both him and the team. His work rate and commitment are top-notch. He is willing to do extra.

“Yes, he will miss some chances, but at the moment, he has converted 80% of the opportunities he has had."

The race for the Golden Boot is already heating up, but Ngwenya’s current trajectory puts him in a commanding position. He has already scored eight goals in just six games across all competitions.

He leads the league's top scorer charts with six goals, two more than his closest challenger, Victor Letsoalo of TS Galaxy, while a clutch of players sit on three goals including Wandile Duba of Kaizer Chiefs and Brayan Leon of Mamelodi Sundowns.

While the season is still in its relatively early stages, the consistency shown by the AmaZulu man suggests that this is not merely a temporary purple patch.

“The only problem is that you can't predict the future, but he's got a good chance to win the Golden Boot this season,” Dumisani Ngwenya added.

"It will also depend on AmaZulu [and] whether they allow him to leave at the end of the season," he concluded.







