AmaZulu FC provide injury updates on Ntuli and Tshabalala ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Usuthu are hoping to hand Masandawana their maiden league defeat of the season, but the KwaZulu-Natal giants have injury problems

FC have provided an injury update of Bonginkosi Ntuli, Siphesihle Maduna and Siphiwe Tshabalala ahead of their big encounter against .

Usuthu are set to travel to Loftus Versveld Stadium where they are scheduled to face Masandawana on Sunday in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match.

Experienced striker Ntuli and young playmaker Maduna, who both played an instrumental role in helping Usuthu avoid relegation last season, are yet to feature for the team this term.

AmaZulu physiotherapist Ryan Coert has disclosed that the two players sustained a fifth metatarsal fracture on both their left feet when speaking on the club's official website on Thursday.

“Both Ntuli and Maduna suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture on both their left feet. We are currently using a machine called an Osteotron which helps speed up the healing of the bones with the fracture just a little bit,” Coert said.

“So, we are doing x-rays on a weekly basis to see the progress. Ntuli is doing very well, he is currently still on a moon boot, but we are hoping to get him out of it within the next week.

"Maduna suffered the same injury a week and a half after Ntuli’s injury so he will probably follow in the same progress soon and get off the moon boot and crutches," he continued.

"Then both can start running on the anti-gravity treadmill before they can start on the field again."

The 2019/20 campaign saw Ntuli enjoy one of his best seasons in the PSL as the former Sundowns marksman hit the back of the net 13 times in the league.

It was Maduna's breakthrough season as he made 25 appearances in the league and netted once which saw him being nominated for the PSL Young Player of the Season accolade.

Meanwhile, Coert revealed Tshabalala has suffered a thigh strain and the veteran winger is still being monitored by the club's medical team.

“Then Siphiwe Tshabalala sustained a thigh strain. We are still monitoring him, and he should be cleared soon,” he concluded.

The former captain, who is yet to make his official debut for Usuthu, joined the club on a two-year deal last month having been clubless for over a year after leaving Turkish club Buyuksehir Belediye (BB) Erzurumspor.

AmaZulu will be looking to record their second successive win in the league when they face Sundowns having defeated Black 2-0 in their last match on November 4.