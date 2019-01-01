AmaZulu FC part ways with Cavin Johnson

Usuthu have decided to terminate the former SuperSport United coach's contract following the KwaZulu-Natal Derby

FC have announced they have parted ways with coach Cavin Johnson.

This does not come as a surprise as Usuthu have endured a poor start to the current campaign as they remain winless in the having played five matches.

The Durban-based side has since decided to terminate the 60-year-old tactician's contract.

A club statement read: "The board of directors of AmaZulu FC have reached the decision to release head coach, Cavin Johnson from his contract with immediate effect."

Johnson had been in charge of Usuthu since August 2017 having replaced Zimbabwean tactician Joey Antipas at the club.

AmaZulu general manager, Lunga Sokhela thanked Johnson for the seasons spent with the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

“We wish Mr Johnson the best of luck in his career. The next focus for the club will be towards getting back on track since results have eluded us this season,” said Sokhela.

Johnson's dismissal comes after Usuthu drew 1-1 with their KwaZulu-Natal rivals Lamontville over the weekend.

Article continues below

Usuthu are currently placed 16th on the league standings having accumulated two points from their draws against and Arrows.

Johnson, who guided AmaZulu to an 11th spot finish in the league last season, becomes the second coach to be fired by a PSL a club this season.

dismissed Clinton Larsen on Monday due to poor results in the league as the Eastern Cape-based side remains winless in the current campaign.