AmaZulu FC not looking to replace former Kaizer Chiefs winger Karuru with Kapinga - Dlamini

The 24-year-old player has been touted as the next Percy Tau by Belgian coach Luc Eymael, who recently left Lidoda Duvha

FC have been linked with in-form Black winger Lesedi Kapinga.

The attacking midfielder is Lidoda Duvha's top goalscorer in the Premier Soccer League ( ) with four goals this season.

According to an IOL source, Usuthu, who recently parted ways with Ovidy Karuru, have registered their interest in Kapinga.

“Yes, it is true that AmaZulu have progressed in terms of talks with Leopards about the possibility of signing Kapinga," a source told the publication.

"The two clubs have agreed on a number of things. There’s one item that still needs to be discussed, and then the deal will be sealed. But it is going to be a pre-contract.”

Former winger Karuru recently joined Stellenbosch FC after he was released by Usuthu.

However AmaZulu team manager Qedi Dlamini made it clear that the Durban-based club is not looking to sign Kapinga when speaking on the same publication.

“No, we don’t have an interest in Kapinga. He is not on our shopping list," Dlamini said.

"He is a good player, but I think he is still contracted to Black Leopards. So, it will be unfair for me to talk about someone who is still tied to another team," he added.

Article continues below

“Let us respect that he is a Black Leopards player. You can get hold of Black Leopards, not us, because he is not on our books."

PSL clubs will be allowed to reinforce their squads during the January transfer window.