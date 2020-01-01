AmaZulu FC midfielder Sithebe handed maiden Bafana Bafana call-up

The dreadlocked playmaker has been added to the national team squad after helping Usuthu avoid relegation from the PSL

FC attacking midfielder Sinethemba Sithebe has been called-up to the national team.

The playmaker has been included in the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Namibia and Zambia in Rustenburg.

Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki recently announced a 25-man squad which will face the two Southern African teams later this month.

Sithebe's club released the following statement on Sunday evening.

"AmaZulu Football Club jersey number 10, Sinethemba Sithebe has been called up to join the national team, Bafana Bafana," a club statement read.

"What a feat, congratulations Sinethemba. We can't wait to see you representing Usuthu Pride with the country’s national team."

Sithebe has been one of AmaZulu's most influential players since the club returned to the Premier Soccer League ( ) in 2017 after purchasing Thanda Royal Zulu's top-flight league status.

The 27-year-old, who joined Usuthu from then-NFD club Mbombela United in July 2017, was an ever-present in the league for the team during the 2019/20 season having netted once in 30 matches.

Sithebe will now be hoping to make his international debut for Bafana, who will be using the two friendly matches as prepare for their 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers.

The 1996 African champions are scheduled to take on Sao Tome and Principe in two Group C matches in November 2020.

Bafana will take on Namibia on October 8 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium and three days later lock horns with Zambia at the same venue.

South Africa are currently placed second in Group C with four games left and the top two teams will qualify for the finals which will be hosted by .

Ntseki's side started their qualifying campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to 's Black Stars in a clash which took place in Cape Coast in November 2019.

However, Bafana returned to winning ways in their next Group C fixture as they edged out Sudan's Falcons of Jediane 1-0 in Soweto four days later.