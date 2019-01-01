AmaZulu FC midfielder Samuel Darpoh wanted by La Liga outfit Espanyol

The 21-year-old midfield maestro is on the radar of FC Barcelona's close rivals ahead of the upcoming transfer window

FC have revealed that one of their players has attracted interest from RCD .

The Spanish side is hoping to beef up their squad with the signing of Samuel Darpoh.

This was confirmed by Usuthu's team manager, Qedi Dlamini when speaking to Daily Sun.

“There’s something from Espanyol... it is their wish," Dlamini said about Darpoh, who is a defensive midfielder by trade.

However, the Magical are yet to put something in writing that would lure the player on a loan or permanent deal according to the club official.

Darpoh has made 28 appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) since Usuthu were promoted to the top flight league in 2017.

The Ghanaian player was promoted to AmaZulu's first team from the KwaZulu-Natal giants' academy during the 2016-17 season when they were still campaigning in the National First Division (NFD).

Usuthu recently offered Darpoh a new three-year deal, committing himself to the Durban-based side.

Last year, Usuthu indicated that they were close to striking a partnership deal with Espanyol, who are campaigning in the .