AmaZulu FC midfielder Samuel Darpoh wanted by La Liga outfit Espanyol
AmaZulu FC
The Spanish side is hoping to beef up their squad with the signing of Samuel Darpoh.
This was confirmed by Usuthu's team manager, Qedi Dlamini when speaking to Daily Sun.
“There’s something from Espanyol... it is their wish," Dlamini said about Darpoh, who is a defensive midfielder by trade.
However, the Magical are yet to put something in writing that would lure the player on a loan or permanent deal according to the club official.
Darpoh has made 28
The Ghanaian
Usuthu recently offered Darpoh a new three-year deal, committing himself to the Durban-based side.
Last year, Usuthu indicated that they were close to striking a partnership deal with Espanyol, who are