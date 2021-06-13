AmaZulu FC will struggle to keep key players amid reported Kaizer Chiefs interest - Manenzhe

The 37-year-old backed Golden Arrows to also find suitable replacements if they lose their most influential stars ahead of the 2021/22 season

Former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe believes that AmaZulu FC will find it difficult to retain their best players during the upcoming transfer window.

Usuthu are coming off their best season in the PSL era as they achieved their highest finish in the league when they clinched a secured second position behind champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Therefore, the KwaZulu-Natal giants qualified for the Caf Champions League for the first time and Manenzhe believes that the ambitious club will able to sustain its success.

However, the retired striker said that keeping key players will be the Durban-based side's biggest challenge.

"I don't think AmaZulu FC will find it hard to maintain their 2020/21 PSL success, I think they know [that, but] will they be able to keep their best players?" Manenzhe told the media.

"Because we've already seen Sibusiso Mabiliso leaving the club, their challenge will be keeping their best players from going to Gauteng to play for these teams."

Mabiliso was one of AmaZulu's most consistent performers and the 22-year-old left-back has been tipped to join Chiefs when the transfer window opens next month by recent reports.

The new Bafana Bafana international fuelled speculation that he's on his way to the Soweto giants after he announced his departure from Usuthu over a week ago.

AmaZulu's KwaZulu-Natal rivals, Lamontville Golden Arrows, also enjoyed a successful 2020/21 season as they secured their highest finish in the PSL era after clinching a fourth-place finish in the league.

Their influential players, Ntsako Makhubela, Devine Lunga and Nkosinathi Sibisi have strongly been linked with big spenders, Sundowns.

However, Manenzhe, who is a former South Africa under-20 international, believes that Arrows will be able to replace their key players with youngsters from their academy.

"For Golden Arrows, I don't think it will be a problem because if another one goes, you will find two or three that will come out from the development struggling because I feel they have a strong development," he concluded.

Sibisi was nurtured in the Arrows academy, before being promoted to the first team and he is now a Bafana international having made his debut for the national team against Uganda in a friendly match on Thursday.