AmaZulu FC make late push in attempt to beat Kaizer Chiefs to Maritzburg United star Human's signature

GOAL has learnt that AmaZulu FC have are making a late attempt to beat Kaizer Chiefs to Maritzburg United star Rowan Human's signature.

Human is a wanted man in the PSL

Usuthu keen to outsmart Chiefs in Human battle

The Team of Choice open to selling the youngster

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 22-year-old playmaker's eye-catching displays in the 2022/23 PSL promotion/relegation playoffs and the 2023 Cosafa Cup have sparked interest from a whole host of clubs.

AmaZulu, SuperSport United and Cape Town Spurs have registered their interest in Human and Chiefs have been tipped to be the Westbury-born player's most likely destination following Maritzburg's relegation to the NFD.

However, AmaZulu have submitted an offer for the Bafana Bafana international who has admitted that he would love to stay in the PSL and play for a big club like Chiefs.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Chiefs looked destined to sign Human until AmaZulu made an enticing offer for the player," a source told GOAL.

"Chiefs' offer is still on the table and it is now up to Maritzburg to make a decision regarding who they will be selling to. The player's preference will also be taken into consideration."

WHAT DID MARITZBURG SAY?: "Well, I cannot comment on who the player is joining until the paperwork is done," Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia told GOAL.

"The news will come out soon if it is the right club. That is all I can say at the moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Human joined Maritzburg in 2021 on a two-year deal that included an option to extend for a further year.

The talented midfielder was returning home after a stint in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv who had loaned him out to Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam for the 2020/2021 season.

Maritzburg unsurprisingly triggered that option after the former South Africa under-20 international established himself as a key player at the club.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR HUMAN?: The former Bidvest Wits player is set to leave Maritzburg in the near future with the club's management busy assessing offers.