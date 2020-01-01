AmaZulu FC keep ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Masilela and reported Orlando Pirates target Mbatha

Usuthu have provided an update regarding the futures of three of their players with the PSL season expected to resume soon

FC captain Siyabonga Mbatha has extended his contract with the club amidst reported interest from .

The bulky shot-stopper has impressed this season despite Usuthu's struggles in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Mbatha's previous contract was due to expire at the end of last month, but it has been extended according to AmaZulu's general manager Lunga Sokhela.

“We have extended Mbatha’s contract until the end of next season,” Sokhela was quoted as saying on Daily Sun.

“We are set to sit down with him and try and have a long-term contract."

Mbatha has been linked with Pirates since last January and it remains to be seen whether the Soweto giants will make an offer for the 31-year-old goalkeeper in the next transfer window.

The Umlazi-born shot-stopper, who has struggled with injuries this season having made just 15 appearances in the league.

Meanwhile, the publication also indicated that Mario Booysen will remain with AmaZulu until the end of next season after he signed a new one-year deal at the Durban-based side.

The former central defender joined Usuthu last October as a free agent having been released by two months earlier.

Booysen has featured in 17 matches across all competitions for the team including their last game, which was the 1-0 win over his former side, Chiefs, on March 7 in a league match.

Lastly, Sokhela also confirmed that Tsepo Masilela will remain with the club until the end of the current season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March.

The experienced left-back's previous contract with the KwaZulu-Natal giants expired at the end of last month.

“Tsepo will stay until the end of this season, whenever that may be for now. At the end of the season, the club will decide regarding his future,” Sokhela added.

Masilela was snapped up by the club last November having been a free agent since he parted ways with Chiefs at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

The 35-year-old player has made eight appearances in the league for the relegation-threatened side this season.

AmaZulu are placed 15th on the league standings - three points behind 12th-placed .