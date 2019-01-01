AmaZulu FC extend Siyethemba Sithebe's contract

The hard-working player has been handed a contract extension by Usuthu after making 30 appearances across all competitions

FC have announced that they have extended Siyethemba Sithebe's contract.

The attacking midfielder has been rewarded with a new deal following another productive season by the player.

On Thursday, Usuthu revealed that Sithebe had signed a new long-term deal ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.

"BREAKING NEWS! 3-year deal. Siyethemba Sithebe has signed a new deal with the club, extending his stay till 2022," a club statement read.

The dreadlocked was a regular in the AmaZulu starting line-up under coach Cavin Johnson during the recent season.

Sithebe only missed two of Usuthu's 30 matches in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and he found the back of the twice in the process.

Prior to that, the Newcastle-born player had featured in 21 games for the KwaZulu-Natal giants and scored twice during the 2017/18 campaign after joining the team from National First Division (NFD) side Mbombela United.

Sithebe, who is one of Usuthu's key players, will be looking to continue producing consistent performances for the club next season.

The 26-year-old player becomes the second Usuthu player to get a contract extension with the club having exercised a two-year option on defender Tshepo Gumede's contract last week.

Furthermore, the Durban-based side also reached a one-year loan agreement for the services of right-back, Thembelani Sikhakhane, who extended his stay with the team.

Lastly, AmaZulu beefed up their striking department with the signing of former striker Lehlohonolo Majoro, who recently parted ways with .