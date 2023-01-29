AmaZulu FC did Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates a favour during their PSL match against Richards Bay on Sunday.

Amakhosi and Bucs' top three hopes were boosted

The Natal Rich Boys reduced Masandawana's lead

Parker was in his element against Arrows

WHAT HAPPENED? Usuthu were able to hold the surprise package of the season, Richards Bay to a 1-1 draw in a match played at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Thabo Qalinge's first-half goal was cancelled out by Katlego Maphathe's late strike in an entertaining KwaZulu-Natal Derby encounter.

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy recorded their biggest win of the campaign when they hammered Lamontville Golden Arrows 4-0 at Mbombela Stadium.

Goals from Bernard Parker, Ofentse Mongae, Sphiwe Mahlangu and Nkosikhona Radebe earned the Rockets the victory.

While Godspower Ighodaro's second-half strike earned Chippa United a 1-0 win over Maritzburg United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

ALL EYES ON: Parker was the standout player in the match between Galaxy and Arrows as showed his class on the day.

The 36-year-old veteran dazzled in his role as a centre forward as he linked up play brilliantly, while also taking powerful shots at goal which saw him score the Rockets' second goal.

The man nicknamed Die Hond then provided the assist for his side's third goal and it is arguably his best performance since joining Galaxy from Chiefs last winter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AmaZulu did Chiefs and Pirates a favour by drawing with Richards Bay as the result boosted the two Soweto giants' ambitions of finishing in the top three spots and qualifying for a Caf club tournament.

The Natal Rich Boys remained second on the league standings - three points above four-placed Pirates and four points above fifth-placed Chiefs with 12 matches left.

However, Richards Bay reduced run-away log leaders Sundowns' lead to 21 points and the former also have two games in hand.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE TWO SOWETO CLUBS? Pirates are set to welcome Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on February 4 in a blockbuster clash which will headline PSL's matchday 19 action next weekend.

Whille Chiefs will travel to Mbombela Stadium where they scheduled to take on Galaxy on February 5.