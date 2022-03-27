AmaZulu FC confirm new coach to replace ex-Orlando Pirates star McCarthy

AmaZulu FC have announced Brandon Truter as their head coach on an interim basis following Benni McCarthy's departure.

The position became vacant after Usuthu dismissed former Orlando Pirates striker McCarthy on Friday following the team's exit from this season's Caf Champions League.

Truter, who has been jobless since he parted ways with Swallows FC in November last year, has taken over with immediate effect.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants made the announcement on their official Twitter page on Sunday afternoon and the club also revealed that it has started the process of finding a permanent head coach.

"AmaZulu FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Truter as interim head coach with immediate effect until the end of the current 2021/2022 season," a club statement read.

"We look forward to competing in the league for the remaining seven games.

"The search for the head coach to lead the team beyond this season has commenced and should be finalised before the end of April."

AmaZulu are currently placed ninth on the league standings and the club's chairman Sandile Zungu has made it known that the club's mandate is to finish in the top four.

Truter led Swallows to a sixth-place finish in the league last season after the club made its return to the PSL having clinched the 2019/20 National First Division title under his guidance.

However, Amaswaiswai struggled in the first round of the current campaign and the Cape Town-born tactician was initially placed on special leave in September last year.

Truter returned to Swallows after a month, but the team continued to produce poor results under his tutelage and he was fired on November 28