AmaZulu FC's Benni McCarthy makes vow after winning another top award

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy has reacted after being named Coach of the Year at the recent 2021 KwaZulu-Natal Sports Awards.

The retired striker has changed Usuthu's fortunes since he joined the KwaZulu-Natal giants in December 2020 - replacing Ayanda Dlamini as the club's head coach.

Having battled relegation for many years, AmaZulu were transfrormed into PSL title contenders by McCarthy during the 2020/21 campaign and they finished second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was the first time that Usuthu had finished second in the PSL since the league's formation in 1996. He was then rewarded with the PSL Coach of the Season award and he has now scooped his second accolade this year.

The Cape Town-born mentor is ectatic after being named the best coach in the KwaZulu-Natal province as he beat swimming coach Wayne Riddin to the accolade.

"I would like to thank everyone for recognising me as a coach of the year in the KZN sport awards. I'm truly blessed, grateful and very humbled by this award," McCarthy said via AmaZulu's media department.

The 44-year-old recently guided AmaZulu to the Caf Champions League group stage in the club's debut season in Africa's premier club competition.

McCarthy, who remains the only South African footballer to win the Uefa Champions League title, promised to keep working hard to change the lives of players.

"I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart," the former FC Porto and West Ham player added.

"I promise to continue working exceptionally hard to set the standard for coaches like me, the young and upcoming... that when you work hard, try to make players better than they are, anything can be achieved."

AmaZulu, who are currently placed eighth on the PSL standings, are set to take on an unbeaten Stellenbosch FC side on Saturday as the domestic league resumes following the Fifa international break.

Usuthu will then lock horns with McCarthy's childhood team, Kaizer Chiefs, on November 24.