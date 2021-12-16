AmaZulu express confidence in McCarthy despite seven-game winless run

AmaZulu spokesperson Phumlani Dube has insisted the club has 100% faith in head coach Benni McCarthy despite a run of seven Premier Soccer League draws.

Usuthu have failed to pick up a win in their recent games as they are on a run of draws since November 20 when they shared points with Stellenbosch.

However, Dube believes the former Bafana Bafana striker is an inspiration to the squad and the club will offer him the support he requires.

"It has been a great year for [Benni] McCarthy and for AmaZulu. We have belief in the people we have at our football club that will take us forward," Dube told Soccer Laduma.

"We still trust Benni. We are 100% behind him. We have not lost confidence in him. Yes, we’ve got some work to do, but Rome was not built in a day.

"Benni is a great inspiration to the players and we will keep supporting him to ensure that he and his technical team inspire the players to bring their A-game to every match."

Despite a string of draws, the official believes they will soon start winning.

"We inspire and motivate our team to get as many points as we possibly can. We know that the results will come, but we will turn the corner, it’s only a matter of time," Dube added.

"We have a great squad - we play good quality football, the effort is there, the commitment and the will to win is undoubtedly there.

"To get a point here and there is not bad for us, but we have to get back into our winning form."

Article continues below

This week, McCarthy marks one year since he joined the Durban club. He came at a time the team was struggling, helped in its stabilisation and saw them finish second to Mamelodi Sundowns last season.

By virtue of finishing second, AmaZulu earned a maiden Caf Champions League spot. On December 17, Usuthu - eighth on the log with 21 points from 17 games - will visit Marumo Gallants, hoping to eventually end the winless run.