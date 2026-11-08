AmaZulu determined 'to fulfil the president's dream to win something for the club'

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AmaZulu stars Sandile Mthethwa and Nkosikhona Radebe have voiced a powerful collective resolve to end the club’s long wait for silverware ahead of their crucial cup encounter. The duo believes that securing a trophy is the only way to repay the faith shown by the club's leadership and passionate fanbase.

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Chasing a legacy at Danie Craven Stadium

As AmaZulu put the finishing touches on their preparations for Sunday's Carling Knockout quarter-final against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium, key figures Sandile Mthethwa and Nkosikona Radebe have laid bare the squad's soaring ambition: creating a lasting legacy for the club and its president, Sandile Zungu. The mood within the camp is one of focused determination as they look to navigate a difficult away fixture against a resilient Stellies outfit. There is a palpable sense that the time for excuses has passed for the Durban-based side.

Inside the AmaZulu dressing room, the sting of being ‘almost there’ last season has hardened into a fierce collective resolve to bring major silverware back to KwaZulu-Natal, ending a long trophy drought. The players are fully aware of the history of the club and the expectations that come with playing for one of South Africa's most storied institutions. Transitioning from being contenders to champions is the primary objective for Arthur Zwane’s men as they enter the business end of the competition this weekend.

For central defender Mthethwa, the expectation that comes with wearing the green jersey is something to be embraced rather than feared. “Individually, it's a lot of pressure because you know you have a job to fulfil the president's dream to win something for the club,” Mthethwa told reporters during the club’s media open day, as quoted by IOL. “When you sign for AmaZulu, you know there is pressure you need to face. We are ready to take that responsibility on our shoulders as we move forward.”

Defensive discipline and collective spirit

Mthethwa believes the pursuit of glory is a shared responsibility that drives every member of the squad during training and matches. "But as a group, it’s our goal. Each and every time we advance to another round in a cup or collect three points in the league, we get one step closer. We want to lift a trophy and give it to the president because he truly deserves it, and so does the club. I don't want my time here to end without silverware in my hands. We want a legacy for ourselves and for the badge,” the defender added.

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The centre-back was also quick to deflect praise for the team's stingy backline, highlighting head coach Arthur Zwane’s collective pressing system in shutting out opposing attackers. This tactical shift has seen Usuthu become much harder to break down, providing a solid platform for their creative players to thrive. By defending from the front, the team has managed to reduce the workload on the goalkeeper and the back four, leading to more consistent performances across the pitch in recent weeks.

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“It’s not only the defence; what has changed is that we defend as a group, as a team,” said Mthethwa when discussing the improved defensive record. “The defending starts right from the front – the attackers are working tirelessly. For us at the back, it makes our job easier because opponents don't get through to us as often. What brought us here is discipline on and off the field.” This level of tactical cohesion will be vital when they face a Stellenbosch side known for their quick transitions and clinical finishing.

Maturity and the road to the semi-finals

That relentless work ethic from the attacking unit has been epitomised by young forward Nkosikona Radebe, who has flourished under Zwane’s guidance. Addressing Usuthu's growing tag of tournament favourites, Radebe pointed to a noticeable shift in squad maturity compared to previous campaigns. The youngster feels that the lessons learned from past failures have become a source of strength, allowing the team to maintain their composure when the stakes are at their highest in knockout football.

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“When I compare this side to last season, our maturity and experience are on a completely different level,” Radebe explained during the media session. “That has helped us immensely in dealing with the pressure. We constantly remind ourselves that we cannot repeat the mistakes of last season. We were almost there back then, but now things have to change.” The forward’s growth has been one of the highlights of the season, and his ability to handle big-game environments will be tested on Sunday evening.

While much of the pre-match build up has centred on the tactical face-off between Zwane and his former mentor Gavin Hunt, Radebe dismissed any idea that Usuthu are over-analysing the opposition. “When we prepare, we don’t focus too heavily on the opponent,” he insisted. “We focus on ourselves. We look at our previous game, identify our own mistakes, and spend the week fixing them on the training pitch. We aren’t overly obsessed with what Stellenbosch will do; we are focusing on getting our own house in order.” AmaZulu lock horns with Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday evening with a semi-final ticket on the line.