AmaZulu confirm Truter as substantive replacement for McCarthy

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has announced Brandon Truter as their new permanent coach, taking over from Benni McCarthy who was fired in March.

The announcement comes a day after Usuthu lost 2-1 to Golden Arrows at home in their final game of the season.

But Truter had already "excited" his employers after guiding the team to three Premier Soccer League victories, as many draws and one defeat.

He then subsequently led them to finish the season in position seven and secure a spot in next season's MTN8.

"Yes, I can confirm Brandon Truter will get his permanent appointment as coach, he did well under the circumstances," Zungu told KickOff

"And quite clearly we were not going to make a top-eight finish at the rate which we were going. He's done well to secure a seventh position finish, I can't go into details but he's going to be our permanent coach.

"He is going to take the team through the pre-season, and he can't wait to get started, and we wish him well. So yes, I do confirm that Brandon Truter will be our man for the coming season and we are excited, he's proved himself in the last seven days."

Following his appointment as interim coach two days following McCarthy's sacking, Truter never got the opportunity to field star midfielder Siyethembe Sithebe.

The midfielder signed a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs in a move that angered Zungu, who then vowed the player will not play for Usuthu again.

Despite training with the club, Sithebe was never selected to play in 2022.

"Sithebe he's a foregone conclusion, his contract comes to an end now in June, and he's going wherever he's going," said Zungu.

"We're excited about the strength of our team going forward, and there's probably about 10 players or more that will be leaving AmaZulu, it's a complete revamp.



"It's one season where we are going to compete for trophies, I can say with certainty that come to the end of the 2022/23 season the AmaZulu cabinet will have at least one trophy.

Article continues below

"My intention for the next 10 years is to have at least one trophy in each season. When we celebrate our centenary on the 10th of October 2032, we must at least have 10 new cups in our cabinet, that's our target."

AmaZulu are already looking to beef up their squad and Frank Mhango is rumoured to be on his way to Usuthu from Orlando Pirates.