AmaZulu coach McCarthy reveals why he can’t select Kaizer Chiefs-bound Sithebe

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has explained why he has no power to pick midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe.

The former Bafana Bafana striker says selecting Sithebe to play is out of his control.

This coincides with remarks made by Usuthu chairman Sandile Zungu in January that Sithebe “will not wear the Usuthu jersey again in the second half of the season” after the player signed a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs.

“When you have quality players and they don’t play, of course, you see a void. The players come to train and should be available based on how they train, their work ethic and that,” said McCarthy as per iDiski Times.

“Sithebe wasn’t available and obviously it’s a discussion the club had with myself and the technical team on the situation – so it’s out of my control. I can only select who I have at my disposal and unfortunately, I don’t have him at my disposal, so I can’t put a player that I can’t select.”

Chiefs persisted on signing Sithebe during the January transfer windows but Usuthu reportedly blocked the move.

Having signed a pre-contract with Chiefs, he with be their player next season and his AmaZulu contract expires in June.

After Zungu’s remarks, Sithebe has not played in Usuthu’s matches since the resumption of domestic football.

He last tasted action in December 2021 just before the Christmas break.

It is yet to be seen if he will be picked to play when McCarthy and his men face Horoya AC in Friday’s Caf Champions League Group B game.

AmaZulu have suffered defeats in their last two games, Nedbank Cup elimination by Orlando Pirates as well as the Champions League loss to Raja Casablanca.

“Horoya are probably more physical than Raja Casablanca with the players that they’ve got. But our strength will be to play our game and we’ll make it difficult for any team. TP Mazembe came here [Durban] and they found out what AmaZulu were all about," McCarthy said as quoted by Times Live.

“If we can be ourselves we stand a chance to compete against Horoya with the strengths that they have. We have to play to our strength and our strength is getting the ball moving, movements off the ball and if we do that we’ll be okay.

Article continues below

“We need to add one aspect to our game, and that is to be more clinical in front of goal because sometimes you only have one chance. At the level that we are in SA, we don’t have players with that killing instinct, where you get that one opportunity and you stick it into the back of the net.”

This is Usuthu’s maiden campaign in the Champions League and Algerian side ES Setif complete Group B.