'The rain made things difficult, affected key players' - AmaZulu coach McCarthy

Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy says their game was slowed down by some rain in their 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The former Bafana Bafana star witnessed his team go for a fourth straight draw in a campaign they have managed just three wins in 14 games.

Their season has been undone by nine draws which have placed them ninth on the table with 18 points and on Saturday, McCarthy had weather conditions to blame for another difficult outing.

“The rain made things a lot difficult because it slowed the game down and the way we wanted to play,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

“It certainly affected the performance of a few players, key players in the team. Nevertheless, there was so many positives in the speed and the manner with which we moved the ball. We restricted them [Royal AM] from doing what they have been doing to almost every other team in the league.

“They have been getting in behind teams, the speed of [Victor] Letsoalo and [Tebogo] Potsane. So they were restricted to shooting from far and looking for mistakes that we make. But we didn’t make any mistakes and I have to compliment the boys for that.

“We had the most complete game; goalkeeper, defence and midfield. But I think the biggest problem and our worry, what we have been dying to see from the team is when we get into the final third.

"Just that little bit of composure and the cutting edge, wanting to put the ball into the back of the net and get that win, that’s the biggest thing we lack the most.”

AmaZulu have been finding it tough upfront as they have managed just 11 goals in 14 league games.

Their attacking frailties are underlined by the fact that striker Bongi Ntuli is their top scorer with just three goals, the same as midfielder Luvuyo Memela.

“If you don’t score goals there is absolutely nothing you can do. Then with players injured and also illness, you constantly have to reshuffle the team, it disturbs that consistency,” added McCarthy.

“But the team was fantastic and I really don’t have negativity or something bad to say about my team’s performance.

“But we let another one slip, another draw for us when we could have easily taken all three points but when you lack the cutting edge and that hunger to score goals then that’s what you will come up with.”

AmaZulu now prepare to host Orlando Pirates in their next match which could prove to be difficult facing a side which has picked up form in recent weeks.