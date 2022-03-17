AmaZulu coach McCarthy pleads for the signing of ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Xulu

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has described defender Siyanda Xulu as a “breath of fresh air” as he appealed to club president Sandile Zungu to sign the player.

Xulu has been training with AmaZulu as he looks to keep fit after being released by Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv in February.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender has impressed McCarthy who is now keen on having him at Usuthu.

“He is a breath of fresh air and brings a lot of experience,” McCarthy told the media.

“He asked our technical team if it was possible for him to come and train and keep himself fit because of the situation that happened in Israel and he doesn’t have a team. We were happy to assist him because we know our standard of training, the quality of it, it’s what he is used to when he is abroad.

“He portrays quality leadership and you can see it’s rubbing off on my team. Everyone started to talk because they saw Siyanda Xulu. He is not even an AmaZulu player, but has a natural leadership quality of talking, dictating and telling players where to come or to go.

“He is not a bad addition to the team, so president, Mr Zungu, if you are watching, please [sign] Siyanda Xulu.”

Xulu is also part of the Bafana Bafana squad set to play Guinea and France in the upcoming international friendly matches at the end of March.

Having been with Bafana Bafana for more than a decade, he is one of the most experienced players in coach Hugo Broos’ squad.

If the 30-year-old is signed by AmaZulu now, he will be eligible to help them for the rest of their Premier Soccer League campaign.

“For me, it’s super positive [to have Xulu at training] and I hope we can make him an addition to the club, because, I think, what a player to add to the squad,” said McCarthy.

“We can still qualify for the Caf [knockouts] and we have seven games to go to save our season to get into the top four and to have that kind of inspiration [would be good].”