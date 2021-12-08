AmaZulu coach McCarthy on Orlando Pirates goal: We were hard done by

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy questioned the manner in which Orlando Pirates’ goal arrived in the 1-1 league draw at the Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday evening.

In an open and entertaining game in Durban, both sides created numerous chances. Pirates scored first in the 29th minute through Deon Hotto after an intricate move also involving Fortune Makaringe, Kwame Peprah and Collins Makgaka.

But McCarthy felt that one of his players had been fouled before Makaringe had taken possession of the goal.

“I genuinely think, I was convinced that it was a free-kick. The [Pirates] player never got anything of the ball, he took [Andre] de Jong out,” the home coach told SuperSport TV in his post-game interview.

“And yes, the referee waved play on. It was in the half, on the halfway mark of the pitch. But then straight from there, one pass in behind and then they get the goal.

“We all just felt we were a little bit hard-done-by. And that the decision went against you, it costs you the goal.”

Despite feeling short-changed by the goal, McCarthy was pleased with the response his men showed after going behind, as they went on to equalise just before half-time through Tshepang Moremi.

“But you know what, we take it on the chin,” the Usuthu mentor said.

“Not happy with it of course but we took it on the chin. And then we show people who we are, the character, the resilience. You know we don’t shy away from a fight, we don’t shy away from getting into the game and getting dirty. Getting our kit dirty because we want to work for the cause.

“And then we started playing the way we were supposed to play. Created a few chances where I still think, you know, a draw probably a fair result.



"But I think as the team which created the chances, we created far more better chances, clearcut chances,” added the former Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker."