AmaZulu coach McCarthy on Orlando Pirates defeat: We were beaten by the man in the middle

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy blamed his side’s Nedbank Cup defeat to Orlando Pirates on what he felt was poor match officiating.

While Goodman Mosele clearly made contact with the ball with his arm inside his own box, referee Masixole Bambiso seemingly decided that it had not been an intentional handball and did not award a penalty.

Speaking after the Nedbank Cup last 32 defeat, McCarthy suggested that Bambiso’s officiating cost his side the game.

“If there was justice, we would be standing here saying a different story,” the former Bafana Bafana marksman told SuperSport TV.

“Because if you are a football lover and you see what’s happening to our game, when it comes to decisions that’s costing a team. To get knocked out a competition.

Usuthu did end up being awarded a penalty in the dying minutes of the match after a handball by Abel Mabaso, but they were unable to make it count as Thapelo Xoki’s spot-kick was saved by Bucs keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.

“So because we get one, now we must be happy because it’s justice,” McCarthy asked somewhat sarcastically. “But anyway it was a great game of football.

“We are a small team, but on the pitch we show a lot of heart and a lot of character and I can’t be more proud of this group of players that we have.

“Been away for Christmas and to come back and do that, what we did to today, dictate, dominate the game from start to finish,” he continued.

“For us, so much positives to take from this. And we can only get better and so I’m super proud of my team and they couldn’t have done more. They were beaten by the man in the middle today.”

The only goal of the game was scored by Pirates’ Namibian international Deon Hotto, eight minutes after the restart in Soweto.