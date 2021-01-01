AmaZulu coach McCarthy finding it 'harder and harder'

Usuthu have gone for three successive games without tasting victory following a promising start to their tactician’s tenure

coach Benni McCarthy has called on his team to make better use of their opportunities as he admits that chances of victory are getting slimmer in their Premier Soccer League campaign as their rivals are becoming keener for points.

After a lot of optimism surrounded his appointment as AmaZulu coach in December 2020, he started his tenure with a 3-1 win over .

But Usuthu quickly fizzled out, failing to win the following three matches, with the latest being Sunday’s 0-0 draw against to leave them 10th in the standings.

“We had a perfect game-plan. The way we played, the way we were structured, organised, the way didn't give them even a glimpse of getting in at goal,” McCarthy told AmaZulu’s media.

"We restricted them and didn't allow Judas [Moseamedi] and [Thabiso] Kutumela [to be free], they were nowhere in the game because we were so organised, well-drilled and we eliminated any threat they could throw at us.

“And yeah, we just gave them a point. We ended up with nothing because yeah everyone says a point is good but this was a big missed chance to get three points, so it's something I won't get over that much.

“But I have to because in a few days' time we go again against SuperSport United and chances are getting harder and harder because teams are gunning for points.

"I'm not happy because we let three points slip and only managed to get one.”

Usuthu now prepare to travel to Tshwane for Wednesday’s date with third-placed SuperSport United, who are unbeaten in their last seven games.

AmaZulu became the team to hand three points for the first time since October 2020 when they were edged 1-0 by Amakhosi last Wednesday.

McCarthy feels that is when their attacking woes began, despite being held 1-1 by Bloemfontein in the prior match.

“I think since the Chiefs game, I understand the frustrations that we dominate, play well and create chances but unfortunately just our finishing is letting down a little,” continued McCarthy.

“We have been working on it from the strikers and midfielders but in the game we hit the post and had the most opportunities. I'm really not happy because we are drawing games we should be winning.

"Players have to believe they can score goals that they can kill the game. They need to be confident to bury those chances.”