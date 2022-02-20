AmaZulu coach McCarthy reveals contact with Sam but Orlando Pirates blocked move

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has revealed Orlando Pirates left-back Bongani Sam messaged him, saying he wanted to to join Usuthu.

The former Bafana Bafana star says he was also interested in the player with whom he shares an agent.

But Pirates held on to the 24-year-old from signing a loan deal with AmaZulu in what McCarthy says could have been “a win-win situation.”

“I was interested in the player but Pirates made it clear that he wasn’t going anywhere, there’s nothing I can do when a player messages you that he wants to come and play for you and that,” McCarthy as per iDiski Times.

“But you have to respect the club that he plays for. Of course, his agent is my agent so it’s going to land on my lap.

"It doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen, but it will land on my lap if there’s any breaking news, I’ll be the first to know because I’m a very big fan of the player.

“He’s not getting game time so I just thought, you know what we can do them a favour, we can play the boy and he adds value to our squad and gains momentum and returns to Pirates next season in better condition.

“I looked at it as a win-win situation but they weren’t ready to part ways with the player which I completely understand if you ruin the players’ career somewhat but instead of him going somewhere else and playing and be happy.

"They don’t want that, they are in their free right to do whatever it is they want. We respect it that and that was the thing.”

Sam has been struggling for game time at Pirates this season and has managed to make seven appearances across all competitions this season.

Paseka Mako has condemned him out of the team together with another left-back Innocent Maela.

At AmaZulu, he would have had Tercious Malepe and Philani Zulu for rivals.

Article continues below

While admitting interest in Sam, McCarthy has dismissed rumours that he was interested in signing France-based Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu.

“I didn’t have any contact or anything, it was just a rumour, so I didn’t know about it so it was a miscommunication,” concluded McCarthy.