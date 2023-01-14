AmaZulu coach Folz pokes fun at Kaizer Chiefs - ‘It could have been more’

AmaZulu coach Romain Folz is of the opinion they could have beaten Kaizer Chiefs by a wider margin in Friday’s Premier Soccer League match.

WHAT HAPPENED? Usuthu beat Chiefs 4-0 with former Amakhosi players Dumisani Zuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele grabbing the first two goals while Junior Dion and Bonginkosi Ntuli were also on the scoresheet. George Maluleka, another Chiefs old boy, pulled the strings for Usuthu in midfield.

After watching his team fire four goals past Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Folz says had they not missed a couple of chances, they could have scored more.

WHAT FOLZ SAID: “It could have been and I’m happy we scored four but it could have been,” said Folz as per iDiski Times, when asked if his side

“It is the game that we killed at half time knowing that we were able to convert our chances. I even think there were a couple of chances that [Thabo] Qalinge had in the first 10 minutes that they should have gone in.

“So I’m extremely happy with our performance and how we approach the game. Tactically we were a better team but we allowed them to have possibilities in the second half, but I think some of our situations can be done much better.”

AND WHAT MORE? When they were 1-0 down, Chiefs had an opportunity to draw level when they were awarded a penalty. But Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana had his penalty kick saved by Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa. Folz believes Chiefs being awarded the penalty was a wrong call in the first place.

“What do you think? Was it a penalty? Tell me, was it a penalty?” asked Folz.

“I think it wasn’t. For you, it is yes and for me no. At the end of the day, I’m not the one making a call and also you are not but a referee. But our keeper saved it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday’s result was a second successive league defeat for Chiefs after also falling to Sekhukhune United at home last week. It further brought to the fore problems faced by Amakhosi this season as coach Arthur Zwane has been trying to awaken the sleeping Soweto giants.

Being beaten 4-0 was another heavy loss for Chiefs this season after they also lost by the same scoreline to Mamelodi Sundowns earlier in the campaign.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND AMAZULU? Amakhosi face what could be a tough assignment on January 21 when they host log leaders Sundowns.

Usuthu, on the other hand, will be at home again, welcoming struggling Marumo Gallants.