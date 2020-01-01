AmaZulu coach Dlamini singles out Memela for praise after Orlando Pirates draw

The Cape Town-born attacking midfielder shone for his new club against his former employers and played an important part in the equaliser

head coach Ayanda Dlamini was especially pleased with the contribution made by Luvuyo Memela in the 1-1 draw with on Saturday night at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

In a tightly-contested encounter, Pirates scored first through a penalty by Gabadinho Mhango in the 18th minute although replays showed that the spot-kick should not have been awarded as the incident happened outside of the box.

Fifteen minutes later, however, the scores were levelled when Lehlohonolo Majoro scored on the rebound after Wayne Sandilands had initially kept out his penalty.

It had been Memela who had earned the spot-kick after he drew a foul from Bucs midfielder Fortune Makaringe.

Memela had been unveiled earlier this week as one of 10 new AmaZulu signings, with others including former star Siphiwe Tshabalala and another player from Pirates player, Augustine Mulenga.

The 33-year-old Memela spent five seasons with the Buccaneers and had looked set to sign a contract extension before popping up at the KwaZulu-Natal club.

Perhaps with a point to prove, Memela had an excellent game and was praised by his coach.

“Obviously one has to mention Memela because he was our top performer and I think he made the difference‚” Dlamini was quoted saying by TimesLive.



“He showed his experience and showed he’s been playing in big games for some time.

“But like I said‚ it’s our first game and there are a lot of players that are new in the team‚ but things are going in the right direction.”

At just 36 years old, former Usuthu striker Dlamini has a big challenge ahead in blending the club's 10 newly-signed players into the squad.

Based on Saturday night, he's upbeat that things are headed in the right direction.

“Pirates had some very good moments where they had the ball and threatened us. But we also had our moments and I think the boys did very well," Dlamini explained.

“Obviously it’s still our first game but I’m very happy with what I saw in my team. The intensity in our attack and the way we defended‚ you know‚ it’s getting there.

“We know we still have a lot of work to do but we can take this game positively from here."

AmaZulu's next match is away to TS Galaxy on Wednesday night.