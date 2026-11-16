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Arthur Zwane AmaZuluBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane sends ruthless message to his forwards as PSL title talk grows - 'We need to be deadly'

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Usuthu's head coach has urged his side to remain grounded despite their impressive start to the Betway Premiership campaign. While the KwaZulu-Natal side finds itself firmly in the mix at the top of the table, their mentor believes there is still a significant amount of work to be done before they can be considered genuine title favourites.

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Finding the clinical edge

Arthur Zwane has identified a lack of cutting edge in the final third as a major concern that could derail AmaZulu's ambitions across all competitions. Reflecting on their Carling Knockout Cup clash against Stellenbosch, the coach admitted that the defeat was particularly frustrating given his side's reputation for defensive solidity and ability to limit opponents' chances in open play.

“First, we need to be deadly, man. We need to be clinical, we need to be decisive, especially upfront,” Zwane said, as per FARPost.

We do defend well as a team

He expressed surprise at how his backline functioned during the cup tie, suggesting the lapse was an anomaly. “We do defend well as a team. After some time, we conceded two goals from open play. It’s unlike us,” he explained.

Improving these defensive lapses while sharpening their attacking output remains the priority as they turn their full attention back to league duties and the upcoming Nedbank Cup.

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The ten-game milestone

When asked directly about the possibility of clinching the Betway Premiership, Zwane was quick to push the timeline back. “I think the season is still young. We still have to improve on a lot of things, a lot of aspects, for us to be at that level where we can be 100% sure or 90% sure to say we’re going for the league,” the coach remarked.

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The strategist has a specific roadmap in mind for when the title race truly begins to take its final shape. He suggested that the landscape of the division will only become clear once the campaign enters its final third. “But as I said, and I will keep on saying that, we’ll take it one game at a time. For us, if we get maximum points, keep our feet on the ground and remain humble, then we’ll wait for the right moment and see how the league is going to shape up, especially when there are 10 games left,” he added.

This measured approach suggests that AmaZulu will continue to fly under the radar for as long as possible. Whether Usuthu can sustain this challenge remains to be seen, but their coach is adamant that humility and hard work are the only paths to potential glory in 2027.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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