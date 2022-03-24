AmaZulu chairman Zungu heaps pressure on McCarthy with PSL expectation

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has warned there will be accountability should the Premier Soccer League side fail to finish the season in the top four.

While praising his team for their continental performance in the Caf Champions League, Zungu said their domestic campaign has been a disappointing one.

"We have seven games to get back into the top four because I really believe AmaZulu are a top [four] team. That’s what I want, and if I can’t get that, then there will be accountability," Zungu told Times Live.

"I think our performance this season, especially in the local campaign, has been way below what is expected from AmaZulu. We are not entirely happy about that.

"But our campaign in the Caf Champions League has been very impressive until recently when we lost two games [in a row to ES Setif of Algeria and Morocco’s Raja Casablanca].

"But we were not playing against minnows, we were playing against former champions who know what they are doing.

"So, we are quite satisfied with our performance as it was our first entry into the Caf Champions League. We will live to fight another day."

Article continues below

Since Zungu took over the ownership of the Durban-based club in 2020, he has managed to turn it into a more competitive outfit.

His arrival was followed by the appointment of Benni McCarthy as the head coach, and the club went on to finish second – which was their best PSL finish ever - even though they were in the relegation zone during the takeover last season.

Usuthu are ninth in the ongoing season and have 29 points from 23 games, which places McCarthy and his staff under considerable pressure.