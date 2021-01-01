AmaZulu cannot be sad for too long - McCarthy challenges Usuthu players

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit shift attention to the league campaign after being booted out of South Africa’s premier knockout competition

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says they “still have something to play for” after their Nedbank Cup elimination.

Usuthu were edged 1-0 by Black Leopards to bow out of South Africa's premier cup competition last Saturday.

It was their first defeat in eight games as they were rejuvenated under McCarthy, who has led them to sixth position on the Premier Soccer League table.

“Too bad about the results, but we cannot be sad for too long,” said McCarthy as per Sowetan Live.

“We need to turn our attention to the league. We are all disappointed, but we still have something to play for in the Premiership. We have an important game coming up against SuperSport and we have to turn our attention on that game. The Cup is gone and we have to move on.”

Under McCarthy, Usuthu have won six matches, drawn four and lost three across all competitions.

AmaZulu now face second-placed SuperSport United in Tuesday’s league match at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

They are up against the Tshwane side who are three points below log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, although they have played two games more than the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Matsatsantsa will welcome back midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who returns from injury.

In 11 league appearances, Mokoena has scored three goals and also contributed two assists.

Also back for SuperSport is defender Onismor Bhasera, as well as forward Giuly Manziba.

SuperSport captain Ronwen Williams is aware of the task they are facing against a wounded Usuthu side.

“AmaZulu have always been a very solid side, however, we don’t focus on what or who they got, but what we need to do to collect maximum points at the end of the day,” Williams told SuperSport’s website.

“It is really wonderful to have a nearly full-strength team, Mokoena and Manziba gave us the quality that we’ve been lacking recently.”

Kaitano Tembo’s United will be looking to secure maximum points after failing to win in their last two league matches, which ended in draws against traditional giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.