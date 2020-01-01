AmaZulu boss Zungu on McCarthy: Benni is a terrible loser

The former Bafana Bafana striker has been tasked with propelling Usuthu into one of South Africa's leading clubs

president Sandile Zungu says newly appointed coach Benni McCarthy's winning mentality is one of the main reasons he was hired by the ambitious Durban club.

The former head coach is Bafana Bafana's leading goalscorer and enjoyed a hugely successful career as a player, winning the with in 2004.

He also won the Portuguese league, while playing under Jose Mourinho, and also has league title winners' medals from his time with Dutch giants as well as with .

More teams

It's McCarthy's high profile, and the potential he has to inspire up-and-coming players, which is what made him the obvious choice for Zungu, who is in the process of revolutionising AmaZulu after taking over the club earlier this year.



“We want young players to associate themselves with playing in Europe and being part of this brand called Bafana Bafana, which Benni has done so much for, we want players to see it is possible to reach these goals by being coached by Benni,” Zungu said at McCarthy's unveiling on Monday.

Usuthu are hopeful that McCarthy's personality will fit in with their new ambitions and the Cape Town-born coach is expected to propel the KwaZulu-Natal side into the top echelons of South African football by the time the season ends in five months time.

“Benni is a terrible loser and we want to win and be the top brand in soccer going forward," Zungu said.

"There are great brands and we want to be among them. We are aiming for a top-four finish this season, we have the players to achieve this."

McCarthy meanwhile spoke of his desire to "have the same history as Chiefs and Pirates" and added that his 'goals stretch far beyond the top four.'

Article continues below

That also includes helping to develop young players, as he explained:

"The President and the club did not have to sell me this vision. The fact that they want to not only impact the current squad of players but also the younger players who are still building their careers, because I was once a young player myself. And it’s important that we support those players. I’m highly optimistic that we will achieve the goals we have set for ourselves."

McCarthy's first challenge is on Wednesday in a KwaZulu-Natal derby against at the Kings Park Stadium.