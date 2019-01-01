AmaZulu appoint Jozef Vukusic as new head coach

Despite being linked with Luc Eymael, Usuthu have appointed the former Polokwane City manager as their new head of the technical team

have officially appointed Jozef Vukusic as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Vukusic was previously on the books of but he left the Limpopo-based club at the end of last season.

He replaces Cavin Johnson, who was sacked on Monday after a series of poor results at Usuthu.

The club took to their social media platforms to announce the arrival of Vukusic whom they said will be introduced to the players on Thursday.

Vukusic was the man in charge as Rise and Shine defied the odds to finish inside the top eight teams last season.

After parting ways with the club, Polokwane City appointed Zalto Krmpotic who steered the team to the semi-finals of MTN8.

Vukusic's first assignment will be against on September 24 at the King Zwelithini Stadium.