AmaZulu 0-0 TS Galaxy: Usuthu miss chance to overtake Kaizer Chiefs

AmaZulu dropped two points in their first Premier Soccer League match of 2022 following a 0-0 result against relegation-haunted TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a missed opportunity for Benni McCarthy’s men to displace Kaizer Chiefs from position five on the table and they remain on position seven as they failed to win for a second successive league game.

For TS Galaxy, they go home with a point in the bag which helped them move a rung up to 13th spot and are now three points better than basement side Baroka FC.

Usuthu continued business without star midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe who has been frozen out of the playing squad after allegedly opening transfer discussions with Kaizer Chiefs before January and subsequently signed a pre-contract in January.

AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula and centre-back Sandile Khumalo started from the bench, giving Samkelo Mgwazela and Abbubaker Mobara opportunities to start.

Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic kept faith in goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi ahead of Vasilije Kolak and Wensten van der Linde.

It took five minutes into the contest for the first chance of the game to come when Buthelezi was forced to punch for a corner-kick Augustine Mulenga’s headed effort.

The hosts were back again 12 minutes later when Mobara’s long-range shot went just wide as Galaxy struggled for scoring opportunities.

Then in the 37th minute, what could be the game’s biggest chance fell in the Rockets’ way when winger Orebotse Mongae benefited from Thapelo Xoki’s howler to come one-on-one against the Usuthu goalkeeper but his shot went wide despite a better option to set up an unmarked Augustine Kwem.

As the contest headed for half-time, Luvuyo Memela and Abraham Majok came close for AmaZulu and the two teams went for the break goalless.

It continued as a game of few chances after the restart and the first realistic attempt at goal in the second half came from Memela on the hour mark when his turn-and-shoot went just wide.

The former Orlando Pirates man then hit the side netting two minutes later before Galaxy substitute Shane Roberts tested Mothwa from outside the box.

Moments later, Mulenga could not capitalise from a defensive error by Galaxy as he blasted his effort off target from inside the box and a seemingly irked McCarthy pulled out the Zambian two minutes later.

Although the momentum of the match picked up towards the end, there was still nothing to write home about as both teams’ attacking frailties were laid bare.