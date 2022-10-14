'Amazing' Uzoho earns Ten Hag and De Gea's praise after heroics in Omonia Nicosia's defeat to Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and goalkeeper David De Gea were full of praise for Francis Uzoho after his amazing display for Omonia Nicosia.

Uzoho took a selfie with Ten Hag

Kept Man United at bay for 93 minutes

Made an incredible 12 saves at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Nigeria custodian had a great game in the Europa League fixture at Old Trafford despite his side going down 1-0. Uzoho made an incredible 12 saves as the Red Devils were left frustrated before substitute Scott McTominay finally hit the back of the net. De Gea and Ten Hag were wowed by Uzoho's display, describing it as amazing.

WHAT DID DE GEA SAY? “Of course. I think he [Uzoho] had an amazing game,” De Gea told MUTV. “I think he made eight or 10 great saves for his team in the game but in the end we scored a goal and for sure he made a great game.

“I know he played in La Liga in Spain. He had an amazing game and congratulations for him."

Getty Images

AND TEN HAG? "I said 'well done'. He had many, many saves, so many clear goals were not in, so we kept them in the game, he was simply amazing. So the performance until the box was good and the finishing was not that good tonight. Let's hope we save the goals for the coming week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the game, Uzoho, who was standing in for the injured first-choice keeper Fabiano, was invited to Man United dressing where he posed for a selfie with Ten Hag.

WHAT NEXT FOR UZOHO? He will hope to keep the starting role when Omonia face Nea Salamis in a Cypriot First Division fixture at GSP Stadium on October 17.