Amajita star joins Neo Bohloko, Emile Witbooi and Siya Mabena on the Roc Nation books

The rise of South African football's next generation continues to gather momentum as Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) announced the signing of Cayden Fortune. The 19-year-old defender, who has been a standout performer for Cape Town City, becomes the latest high-profile youngster to join the agency founded by Jay-Z.

By signing with RNSI, Fortune joins an elite group of South African prospects, aligning himself with fellow rising stars Neo Bohloko, Emile Witbooi, and Siyabonga Mabena. This strategic move highlights the agency's increasing influence within the domestic market as they look to represent the best talent emerging from the DStv Diski Challenge and the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Fortune has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks at Cape Town City. After impressing in the club's youth structures and competing in the reserve league two seasons ago, he made the transition to senior football with remarkable ease. His performances last season were so consistent that he became a fundamental part of the City backline, earning a nomination for the Motsepe Foundation Championship Young Player of the Season award.

The agency expressed their delight at securing the teenager's signature, releasing a detailed statement to mark the occasion.

“Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) is proud to announce the signing of 19-year-old South African footballer Cayden Fortune, further strengthening the agency’s commitment to nurturing top-tier talent. Fortune’s signing follows a standout period on the international stage, where the hard-working defender played a pivotal role in helping the South Africa Under-20 national team (Amajita) successfully defend their regional title at the 2026 COSAFA U20 Men’s Youth Championship in Mozambique. The historic victory secured Amajita’s qualification for the 2027 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.”

“Known for his exceptional technical ability, tactical maturity, and composure under pressure, Fortune became a regular starter for Cape Town City FC in the NFD last season at the age of only 18, leaving no doubt that the teenager has all the attributes to enjoy a long and successful career as he continues to transition to the senior stage. In joining RNSI, he aligns with an ever-expanding local roster that includes fellow young South African stars Neo Bohloko, Emile Witbooi and Siya Mabena.”

Grant Veitch, the Director of African Football Recruitment at RNSI, spoke warmly about the new addition to their roster.

“Cayden is an extraordinary talent whose work ethic and achievements on the pitch speak for themselves. His performances with Amajita demonstrated the high ceiling he possesses, and we are thrilled to provide 360-degree services as he navigates the next steps of his professional journey. The addition of Fortune underlines RNSI’s continued expansion in South Africa and across the continent, reinforcing its vision to empower emerging stars, to make dreams come true, and to continue elevating African football globally.”

Fortune's stock has risen significantly following his contributions to the South African Under-20 national team. During the 2026 COSAFA U20 Men’s Youth Championship held in Mozambique, the defender was a mainstay in the Amajita side that successfully defended their regional crown. This victory was particularly significant as it ensured South Africa’s place at the 2027 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. His ability to perform under the pressure of international competition has proven that he is ready for the next phase of his career, both at the club level and on the continental stage with the national team.

For the player himself, the partnership with Roc Nation represents a personal milestone and a chance to learn from the other talented youngsters within the same agency.

“Signing with Roc Nation Sports International is a special moment for me and my family,” Fortune said when discussing the new partnership.

“Joining a roster with so many incredible young players inspires me to keep pushing myself. With their guidance, I am confident I can reach my full potential both on and off the field.”

As Fortune prepares for the upcoming 2027 U20 Africa Cup of Nations, his focus will remain on maintaining the high standards he set at Cape Town City.



