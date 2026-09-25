Amajita smash Zambia in Emile Witbooi inspired second half to reach COSAFA U20 final and qualify for 2027 AFCON

The semi-final clash at the ABB 1 Stadium began with high intensity as South Africa looked to assert their dominance early on. Within just four minutes, Manelis Mazibuko found himself with a golden opportunity to break the deadlock after successfully timing his run to beat the Zambian offside trap. However, the forward was unable to find the back of the net as the opposing goalkeeper produced a crucial save to keep the scores level.

Despite a series of saves from Takalani Mazhamba, the pressure from Young Chipolopolo eventually told in the 30th minute.

Following a well-delivered corner, Duncan Musialela rose above the South African defence to power a header into the net, giving Zambia a deserved lead. Amajita struggled to find their rhythm for the remainder of the first half, appearing second-best in physical duels and lacking the creative spark needed to penetrate a disciplined Zambian backline.

A tactical shift in the second half proved to be the turning point for Raymond Mdaka’s side. The introduction of the highly-rated Emile Witbooi injected immediate energy and flair into the South African attack.

By the hour mark, Amajita’s persistence paid off when they were awarded a penalty following a lapse in the Zambian defence. Steven Mendes took responsibility from the spot, calmly converting to register his fourth goal of the tournament and level the proceedings.

Just two minutes later and South Africa took the lead through Oarabile Booysen who smashed an unstoppable shot into the back of the net.

Zambia refused to go down without a fight and continued to push forward in search of a way back into the semi-final. Their resilience was rewarded when they managed to scramble an equalizer to make it 2-2, setting up a frantic final period.

However, the game changed definitively with only five minutes remaining on the clock when Zambia were reduced to 10 men after Kalimina deliberately handled the ball in the box, conceding a penalty and receiving a red card.

Mendes stepped up again to restore Amajita's lead and bag himself a penalty brace.

With a man advantage and the lead secured, South Africa looked to kill off the game in stoppage time. The final flourish came courtesy of Witbooi in the 95th minute, providing a moment of individual brilliance that highlighted why he is considered one of the country's brightest prospects. The youngster ghosted through the Zambian defence before coolly slotting the ball between the legs of the advancing goalkeeper to make it 4-2.









The final whistle sparked wild celebrations, as the victory confirmed that South Africa will have the opportunity to defend their regional crown and compete against the continent's best in Ghana next year.







