Amajita COSAFA U20 triumph shows South Africa it is possible to 'maintain that consistency of winning and winning and winning' says Raymond Mdaka

South Africa’s youth dominance reached new heights in Maputo as the U20 national team, affectionately known as Amajita, successfully defended their COSAFA title.

The final saw them overcome hosts Mozambique in a tense 2-1 encounter, thanks to clinical strikes from Oarebile Booysens and Steven Mendes. This victory marks the third consecutive regional crown for the side and their 11th overall, further cementing their status as the powerhouse of Southern African youth football.

For head coach Raymond Mdaka, the silverware is merely a benchmark for the standards he expects his players to uphold moving forward.

Speaking after the win, Mdaka focused heavily on the psychology of long-term success rather than just the immediate celebrations.

"To me, yes, like I always say, you see, you need consistency of some kind. Yes, it will not be easy but sometimes when you win you have to maintain that consistency of winning and winning and winning,” Mdaka told SABC Sport.

The coach is adamant that the current crop of talent has the potential to compete on a global scale if they can replicate their regional form consistently. He views these tournaments as essential building blocks for the senior national team, Bafana Bafana, in the years to come.

Reflecting on the depth of the squad, Mdaka expressed his gratitude for the quality of players currently emerging through the South African youth structures. He noted that the ability to refresh the squad while maintaining high performance levels is a testament to the country's footballing foundations.

“So, it says something to the country, it means you have got the talent. Given time, given opportunity to prepare we can do better," he said.

"It's always a blessing to have this kind of talented players even in the previous edition honestly we had very good players and I'm happy we have got an opportunity now to make a better team compared to the one that we came with here but keeping the trophy,” the coach added.

The journey to the podium was far from straightforward for Amajita, who had to navigate a semi final against record 13 times winners Zambia.

Mdaka elaborated on the difficulties his team faced during the latter stages of the competition, highlighting the physical strain that comes with tournament football.

“Keeping the trophy, taking the trophy where it was for the last season, it's something else, I really appreciate and give credit to the boys and every supporter who was trying to give us energy almost every day," he said.

"Well, it's in a tournament, normally when you go to a tournament you always prepare for all the games that are coming. We were taking one game at a go everytime not thinking about the following game or the next game until we went through the group stage and we went to the semifinal,” he explained.

The coach admitted that by the time they reached the final, the squad was feeling the effects of their exertion. The ability to push through these barriers ultimately defined their championship-winning run.

“We were already tested by then in terms of the number of injuries that we had and the legs of some other players because others played all the games. So, it was a little bit difficult," Mdaka concluded.

Having successfully retained their status as kings of the region, Amajita will now look toward larger continental challenges, carrying the confidence that comes with a winning streak that shows no signs of slowing down.







