Amajita coach Thabo Senong names preparation squad for upcoming Fifa U20 World Cup

Senong has called up 26 players for a training camp to be held ahead of the U20 global showpiece event

’s National Under-20 (Amajita) head coach Thabo Senong has named his 26-man squad to prepare for the upcoming 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup edition.

Amajita will report for camp on 17 April, just two days before they fly out to ahead of their scheduled two friendly matches against their fellow FIFA World Cup participants.

Those two friendly matches will take place on 22 and 25 April.

Amajita will also take on (15 May) and (18 May), who will also feature in this year’s global footballing event, before the tournament kicks off on 23 May in Poland.

Senong expressed his delight over the confirmed friendly matches, adding that this will give his charges the needed test to see how ready they are before the FIFA U-20 World Cup tournament kicks off.

Amajita are in Group F alongside , Korea Republic and .

The 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup will run up until 15 June.

“We intend to use these two friendly matches against Saudi Arabia to lay a solid tactical foundation of how we want the team to play, while also getting the needed information regarding the readiness of our squad,” Senong said.

“We will also spend a minimum of two weeks in Poland just to acclimatize to the weather conditions there, before we fly out to Ukraine for our lined friendly match against them. Our friendly against Uruguay will take place in Poland. Poland is where we will continue with most of our preparations for the World Cup because we want our boys to be both mentally and physically ready when the tournament kicks off. We selected 26 players because some of our players are still nursing injuries while others will only join us later in Poland due to club commitments they have with their respective teams.”

Senong also stated that he and his technical staff have gathered as much information as they could on their Group F opponents, adding that they now know what is expected of them.

“We have sourced a whole lot of information regarding the teams we will be playing up against in our group,” Senong said.

“Sides like Argentina, Korea Republic and Portugal are all good teams, however, it is a side which prepares and plans really well, that is going to survive our group. I believe that we are a very good side as well and we will do everything in our power to perform well there.”

U20 SQUAD FOR THE WORLD CUP PREPARATION CAMP

GOALKEEPERS:



1. Khulekani KUBHEKA Cape Umoya FC (SA)

2. Kopano THUNTSANE FC (SA)



DEFENDERS:

3. Thabo MALOISANE FC (SA)

4. Njabulo BLOM FC (SA)

5. Keenan PHILLIPS (SA)

6. Nkanyiso SHINGA Vitoria Setubal FC (Portugal)

7. Fezile GCABA Pele Pele FC (SA)

8. Malebogo MODISE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

9. Givemore KHUPE Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

10. Keenan ABRAHAMS FC (SA)



MIDFIELDERS:

11. Jess DONN Ubuntu FC (SA)

12. Siphesihle MKHIZE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

13. Tashreeq MATTHEWS Utrecht FC ( )

14. Luvuyo PHEWA Real Kings FC (SA)

15. Duncan ADONIS Cape Town City FC (SA)

16 Sphephelo SITHOLE Belenenses FC (Portugal)

17. Promise MKHUMA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

18. Leo THETHANI Ajax Amsterdam FC (Netherlands)

19. Solomon KUNYEDI Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

20. Simphiwe NCAMANE TS FC (SA)

21. Luke LE ROUX FC (SA)

22 Khanya LESHABELA FC ( )

FORWARDS:

23. Bayanda SHANGASE FC (SA)

24. Thabiso MONYANE Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

25. Jermaine GEORGE Cape Umoya FC (SA)

26. Muzomuhle KHANYI Bidvest Wits FC (SA)