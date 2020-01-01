Amadou Diawara scores first Roma goal in narrow win over Aina's Torino

The Guinea midfielder netted his maiden goal for the Giallorossi as they cemented fifth place on the log

Amadou Diawara scored his first-ever goal for albeit from the penalty spot after they claimed a 3-2 win over Ola Aina’s at the Stadio Olimpico and are guaranteed fifth spot in the standings.

The Giallorossi continued their strong form from their last outing where they edged past 2-1 but had to start from behind here with Alex Berenguer giving the hosts the lead in the 14th minute.

It didn’t take long for Roma to respond with former striker Edin Dzeko equalising just two minutes later.

More teams

loanee Chris Smalling made it 2-1 to the Italian capital side in the 23rd minute and it remained that way heading into the break.

Their lead was further extended when Diawara converted from the penalty spot in the 61st minute. Koffi Djidji had fouled Dzeko in the box and Diawara made sure Torino goalie Samir Ujkani could not get a hand unto his effort even though he went the right way.

Moreno Longo’s men clawed one back four minutes later via Ivorian teenager Wilfried Singo who drilled in a low shot which Pau Lopez could have handled better. The 19-year-old made a solo run from the centre of the pitch and went clear of opposition players for his first Torino goal in what was his first Torino start.

Diawara completed 90 minutes for the second game in a row since the restart and produced 65 touches the second-highest of any Roma player on the pitch after Aleksandar Kolarov and 56 accurate passes at 93%, the fourth-highest among his teammates.

Article continues below

international Aina meanwhile started from the bench for Torino and came on for Berenguer in the 80th minute. He had limited action but still made two tackles, won two ground duels from two, made 14 touches and 10 accurate passes at 90%.

It was the former player’s 31st appearance for the Bulls this season, starting 20 of them.

Torino are safe from danger heading into the final round of fixtures as they are four points clear of the drop zone. They will make a trip to on Sunday to wrap things up.

Roma also hold that same point margin over for already-guaranteed qualification. They travel to newly-crowned champions on Saturday.