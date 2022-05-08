Amad Diallo scores, Nigerian Aribo out as Rangers beat Dundee to delay Celtic's title celebrations

Amad Diallo was on target as Rangers beat Dundee United 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday to put on hold Celtic’s title celebrations.

Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst had made a number of changes as his side returned to league action following Thursday’s 3-1 win over RB Leipzig to qualify for the Europa League final but Amad still started on the bench and only came on after the break.

The Ivory Coast winger was the top-rated player in the contest as he caused the Dundee defence numerous problems, managing three shots, as many dribbles before combining well with Zambian international Fashion Sakala, who was starting his 13th league match of the season, to score Ranger’s second goal in the 78th minute.

Amad got the ball in the box after being put through by Sakala before hitting home with his right foot for his second goal for the Scottish giants, whom he joined on loan from Manchester United in January.

This was Amad’s eighth league appearance for Rangers, five from the bench, and he will be hoping the strong performance has earned him starts in the remaining two Scottish Premiership games as well as the Europa League final.

Meanwhile, Sakala was also in the thick of things as it was a foul on him that allowed Rangers to take the lead after 55 minutes.

Dundee goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist brought the Zambian down in the box before captain James Tavernier slotted home the resultant penalty for his 16th goal of the season.

Sakala, who received an early yellow card, had a 90 per cent pass completion rate while attempting six shots, having started on the left side of Rangers’ attack.

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey, who has been in impressive form this season, was an unused substitute as Van Bronckhorst shuffled his park with an eye on the May 18 Europa League final.

Super Eagles forward Joe Aribo did not make Sunday’s squad having suffered a head injury during Thursday’s game.

Rangers are sweating over Aribo, who has been instrumental in their run to the final, and are hoping that he will be available for the season-defining match against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Rangers had seen bitter rivals Celtic close in on wrestling the title from them on Saturday following Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Hearts.

Victory leaves Rangers six points behind Celtic with two games remaining although their rivals have a superior goal difference heading into Wednesday’s penultimate round of matches.