'He'll always be the greatest' - Andy Robertson insists Kenny Dalglish stays on top as Tottenham full-back prepares to match Scotland caps record

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Andy Robertson will draw level with Sir Kenny Dalglish's Scotland record of 102 caps against North Macedonia on Friday, but the captain insists the night belongs to his old Liverpool mentor and friend. Robertson says he will only ever stand alongside Dalglish in numbers, and that the 75-year-old will always be the greatest player his country has produced.

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Robertson set to match Dalglish's 102 caps

Robertson will win his 102nd cap when Scotland host North Macedonia at Hampden Park on Friday, 40 years after Dalglish played his final international in a 3-0 win over Luxembourg. The Tottenham full-back, who made his debut against Poland in 2014, is then set to move clear on Monday.

Speaking at Scotland's pre-match press conference, Robertson stressed the record does not make them equals. "In terms of number, I'll stand side by side by him but I don't want to forget and I don't want people to forget how important this man has been for our country," he said.

Robertson: Dalglish will always be Scotland's greatest

"For me, he was arguably the best player in the world at his time and he'll always be the greatest in this country, no matter what happens in the future," Robertson added. "He'll always be the first one to do X, Y and Z and that shouldn't be forgotten.

"We're not always the best at maybe remembering these great people and I think tomorrow is definitely a reason to do that for Kenny. Unbelievably proud, but tomorrow's not really about me, it's about him in my opinion, for how long the record stood for starters, for what he achieved in his career, for the person he is."

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Dalglish texted Robertson when he became captain

Robertson got to know Dalglish well after joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017, and the pair have enjoyed plenty of banter over the record. "We've had a lot of jokes [about beating his record], but I know deep down how proud he is of me and how happy he is for me as well," he said.

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"I always remember when I got the captaincy, he was one of the first to text me and say 'I know I've been out the game a little bit, but if you need help I can be that person' and to have someone like that to bounce anything off and rely on [is great]."

What next for Robertson and Scotland?

Robertson will become Scotland's most-capped player if he features in Monday's final Nations League game against Switzerland in St Gallen, with Scotland having won only one of their four games under Sebastien Pocognoli.

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"The time when I do go above him, I'll be above him in caps only and that's where it ends," Robertson insisted. "For me, he'll always be the greatest of this country because of what he did, how he did it and also the man he's become."