With Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios, two Real youngsters are on the verge of joining the Cottagers. According to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca Pitarch's move is only a matter of time. Arbeloa wants the 18-year-old midfielder and is said to have already given the green light.

Although Pitarch apparently is not expected to play any part under Real's old and new coach Jose Mourinho, he shares a very special story with Arbeloa. The Fulham boss handed him three important debuts in his still-young career.

Under coach Arbeloa, the central midfielder first played for Real's Under-19s, then the second team and finally last season for the first team. The comparatively slight youngster made 10 league appearances and six in the Champions League, starting the round-of-16 ties against Manchester City and the first leg of the quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

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Coaching reshuffle between Lisbon, Madrid and London

In January, Real Madrid promoted Arbeloa from head coach of the second team to the first team to replace Xabi Alonso, who had already been dismissed after only a little more than half a year in the job.

By the end of the season, which Real once again finished without a title, Arbeloa had to leave and joined Fulham. There, Marco Silva made way to become Benfica's head coach, replacing Mourinho, who took over Arbeloa's post at Los Blancos.

According to consistent media reports, the transfers of Garcia and Palacios are now only a formality. Garcia is expected to cost at least €40 million, Palacios €8 million to €10 million. Fulham will likely have to pay at least €20 million for Pitarch.



